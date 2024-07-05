First issue of GozoToday out today

The first issue of GozoToday is out today, available for sale in most newsagents in Gozo and the north of Malta.

The newspaper, which will be available during Summer, is for the most part Gozo-centric and includes news, features, interviews, opinion pieces and articles on all the best tourist, cultural and heritage sites.

The first issue out today includes the latest news, an opinion piece penned by the minister, an interview with Joseph C. Xuereb, director of the Cultural Heritage Directorate, as well as articles on things to do in Gozo, where to dine and beaches to enjoy.

GozoToday is being published by MediaToday every Friday.