Infrastructure Malta chief to step down

Ivan Falzon will be stepping down as CEO of Infrastructure Malta and a replacement announced in the coming days, sources at the Transport Ministry said.

The decision appears to have been taken by “mutual agreement” between Falzon and Transport Minister Chris Bonett a couple of weeks ago.

Sources at IM told MaltaToday, Falzon is still working at the authority until his successor is appointed and a handover given.

Officially no reason has been given for the change but sources said the ministry is likely to adopt a different policy approach, requiring a new direction at the authority.

When contacted Falzon declined to comment.

Falzon was appointed CEO at IM in July 2022 by then transport minister Aaron Farrugia. He brought about a less confrontational attitude at the roads authority than his predecessor Fredrick Azzopardi.

On his watch, IM completed the airport flyover project and the reorganisation of the main road in St Andrew’s, among others. The authority also carried out extensive works on a key link road in Mqabba that had been collapsing every few years in a bid to fix the problem once and for all.

The authority also redrew the plans for the Msida Creek project, which is expected to start later this year after the tender was awarded and permits obtained from the Planning Authority.

However, the latter project was thrust back into the limelight recently after the Chamber of Architects came out with a last-minute alternative project that would see a wooded area in place of the proposed flyover and traffic re-routed to other junctions.

In an interview on RTK103, Falzon described the plans put forward by the chamber as a “Photoshop exercise”, claiming the proposed re-routing would not solve the traffic problem in the area.

The government has come under fire of late for lack of coordination in roadworks, some being carried out by utility agencies carrying out maintenance or repair works. While IM has often taken the flak for these disruptions, the problem is government-wide.

Prior to his appointment at IM, Falzon occupied the posts of CEO at the Water Services Corporation and Mater Dei Hospital.

Bonett was appointed transport minister in January 2024 when the Prime Minister reshuffled his Cabinet. The previous transport minister – Aaron Farrugia – was the only minister to lose his place in Cabinet.