Grand Harbour's shore-to-ship project launched

The Grand Harbour’s power supply project which powers the shore-to-ship project has been completed.

The €33 million project is co-financed by EU funds, and will permit certain cruise ships to switch off their engines as they will be powered through by Malta’s energy infrastructure.

During a press conference in the Valletta Cruise Port, it was stated that the project will lead to a 90% reduction of pollution in the court, as five cruise liners can make use of the project simultaneously.

The initiative can only reduce emissions if the cruise ships have the necessary technology to make use of the shore-to-ship project. The same initiative is currently being developed so that compatible vessels can switch off their engines when entering Birżebbuġa’s Freeport.

During a press conference on Wednesday, infrastructure minister Chris Bonett welcomed the project, describing it as the culmination of a number of different entities and ministries. He thanked previous ministers and heads of entities for their involvement in the project throughout a number of years.

Bonett stated that this project is the first of its kind in the Mediterranean, as he also underlined the importance of EU funds for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the project’s results will be felt more than they will be seen, noting that the lack of emissions from cruise ships is good news for all those who live around the Grand Harbour.