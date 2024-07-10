Population in Malta sees 20,960 person increase in 2023

At the end of 2023, the combined population of Malta and Gozo stood at 563,443, a 3.9% increase from the previous year, according to the National Statistics Office (NSO).

This growth was primarily driven by migration, with 20,960 more people immigrating than emigrating. Notably, 93.1% of these net migrants were third-country nationals, and 65.3% were male.

The number of immigrants coming to Malta in 2023 rose to 42,239 from 34,964 in 2022. However, the number of people who moved out of Malta last year shot up to 21,279, a notable increase from the estimated 13,000 people who emigrated every year since 2020.

The natural increase in population was 432, significantly higher than the 79 recorded in 2022, marking the highest natural increase since 2019. This rise was attributed to a decrease in resident deaths and an increase in resident live births.

Resident births increased by 3.6% compared to the previous year, with 40.3% of parents aged 30 to 34 at the time of birth. Resident deaths decreased by 4.7%, with 69.4% of the 4,030 deaths in 2023 being individuals aged 75 and over.

By the end of 2023, men comprised 53% of the total population. Residents under 18 made up 14.7% of the population, while 18.4% were aged 65 and over. Among the elderly, 3,611 people were aged 90 and above, including 2,568 women and 1,043 men.