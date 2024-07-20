Enemalta deploys 14 generators to cope with power-cut crisis

Enemalta has acknowledged that investment in the distribution network should have been “more aggressive” as it deals with a second consecutive summer of power cuts.

Company Executive Chairperson Ryan Fava said 14 generators working on diesel have been installed in several localities to ensure continuity of supply until grid faults are repaired.

He was addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon alongside Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

This is the second consecutive summer during which sections of the distribution network are developing faults amid a prolonged heatwave. However, a review conducted by the National Audit Office of last year’s incidents found that the situation was made worse by a lack of investment in the high voltage network over the past 10 years.

Enemalta had written off the NAO findings as “an opinion” but today Fava acknowledged the investment in the network could have been “more aggressive”. However, he noted that the investment should not be seen in a piecemeal fashion.

The NAO report found that the company emphasised the investment in the low voltage network (the part of the grid that reaches households) but underspent on its high voltage network, which is where the heat-related faults were developing.

Over the past week several localities have experienced power cuts as a result of high voltage network faults. On Friday night, grid disruptions plunged Gzira, St Julian’s and parts of San Gwann into darkness, while faults in Gozo saw the northwestern part of the island go powerless.

READ ALSO: Electricity grid failures isolate Gzira, St Julian’s and Gharb as thousands swelter in heat

Fava said Enemalta was deploying the generators to ensure that supply is maintained when electricity trips. “We are doing our best not to let people in pitch black for hours on end,” he said.

Enemalta owns five of the generators that have been deployed while another nine are sub-contracted. More generators are on the way and will be on standby, he said.

Fava said temperatures soared last week with Enemalta registering an increase in load of between 25MW and 30MW.

Miriam Dalli said that following the power cuts that affected hit Malta in July 2023, Enemalta embarked on a rapid investment programme to upgrade the distribution network in several localities, including Dingli, Rabat, Naxxar, Mosta, Cottonera and Żurrieq.

She said the works carried out in these areas have resulted in more resilience and these localities have only been hit by minor power cuts this time around.

Enemalta has identified St Paul’s Bay, St Julian's, Sliema, Gżira, Birkirkara, Attard, Żebbuġ and Qormi as areas that require further investment in the distribution network

Fava said the bulk of the works will be carried out later in the year when the demand for electricity returns to normal levels.

READ ALSO: Editorial | The arrogance of Enemalta’s bosses