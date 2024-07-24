Ronald Mizzi resigns from Permanent Secretary post after Vitals indictment

Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi has resigned from his post after he was indicted in connection to the Vitals hospital scandal on Wednesday.

A few hours after Mizzi’s indictment, the Principle Permanent Secretary’s office issued a statement announcing a shift in positions following Mizzi’s resignation as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for the Economy.

“In his letter, Mr Mizzi reiterated that he is confident that facts will emerge in Court which absolve him, but believes that at this moment, this is the most personal choice that makes sense and respects the public administration.”

It was also announced that Nancy Caruana will take Mizzi’s place. Caruana is currently serving as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Inclusion.

Caruana will be succeeded by Permanent Secretary Mark Musu, who will take on this responsibility in addition to his existing duties as Permanent Secretary within the Social Policy.

Caruana has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry from 2014 to 2022.