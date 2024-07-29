Non-urgent police reports can now be filed online

Police reports can now be filed from the comfort of one’s home through a new online service operated by the newly opened Remote Reporting Unit (RRU).

In a statement on Monday, the police said the service allows people to directly communicate with a police officer by filling in an online form.

One can provide the details of their report by visiting this website, where they will be asked to choose a convenient date and time when they would like a police officer to contact them back.

Additionally, one can choose to communicate with the police officer through Whatsapp, Google Meet, FaceTime, Teams, or a phone call.

The police said that through the website, one can report lost items, property damage and other non-urgent reports. The official then registers the report on the police database and a copy of the report is then sent back in an email.

The police reminded however, that in case of an emergency, one should always call 112 or 119.

The public will still be able to file a report physically in a police station.