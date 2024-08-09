Kurt Farrugia officially appointed CEO of Transport Malta

Former Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia has officially been appointed CEO of Transport Malta.

In a statement on Friday, it was announced that Farrugia will be taking up this role from August 12 after Mark Mallia was appointed chief of staff in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Transport minister Chris Bonett thanked Mark Mallia for the work he carried out during his time as CEO and congratulated Farrugia, stating “The Ministry is looking forward to carrying out important and strategic reforms with the long-term innovative solutions needed in the field of transport in the country.”

In August 2019, Farrugia was appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise, the country's economic development agency. During these years, Malta Enterprise took the lead in the economic response to the pandemic and managed over €800 million in wage supplement and other schemes.

A Communications graduate with a master’s degree in enterprise, Farrugia served as Head of Government Communications and later also as a member of MCAST's Board of Governors for three years.