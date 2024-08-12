Lucky player bags €750,000 jackpot in Gozo

Lottoland has announced that a lucky player in Gozo scooped up a mind-blowing €750,177 jackpot.

“This win not only sets a new record as the largest online casino victory at Lottoland but also probably stands as the biggest Casino win ever from the Maltese islands,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Identified as Mr L, the winner is a 64-year-old UK national that has been residing in Gozo for a number of years. Mr L hit the Jumbo Jackpot while playing the game Zeus Lightning Power Reels.

Speaking about the win, Mr L said: "I was extremely surprised, one minute I am playing the slot and all of a sudden you get the jackpot wheel and it stops on the Jumbo Jackpot - and for a second I thought, oh that can’t be true."

Mr L and his late wife started living in Gozo following a holiday on the islands, and has been a Lottoland player for four years.

In a statement, Lottoland said, "The winner now plans to use his newfound fortune to further cement his life in Gozo, by purchasing a new property for himself. Additionally, he intends to treat his son, ensuring the winnings benefit his family."