Ramblers’ Association says new barrier at Fomm ir-Riħ proving hazardous for pebble beach bathers

The Ramblers’ Association has called on the Public Works Department to move a barrier obstructing public access to one of the Fomm ir-Riħ beaches.

The barrier had been installed after rock collapse at the clay slopes and rock face atop Fomm ir-Riħ Bay.

“The association would like to observe that this collapse only affects Fomm ir-Riħ Bay and not the nearby Fomm ir-Riħ pebble beach. This pebble beach is isolated from the main bay and visiting it poses no danger. At the moment, the barrier is blocking access to the pebble beach for no apparent reason,” the association said.

It stressed the new barrier has created further safety hazard to visitors of the pebble beach, as now they have to overcome near the edge of the cliff face. “As of the 16th of August, the association has observed several groups of people sunbathing at the pebble beach who must have had to overcome this hazard.”

The association is thus calling on the Public Works Department to move this barrier to the coast of Fomm ir-Riħ bay, where the collapse has actually occurred. “This is to provide a warning at the actual site of the collapse as well as to open access once again to the pebble beach.”