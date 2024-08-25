Repubblika blasts Robert Abela allegations on involvement in Vitals investigation

Repubblika appeals for Prime Minister Robert Abela to resign after it was revealed by sources who spoke with this newspaper that the Abela gave directives to senior police officers “not to interrogate persons who were mentioned in the corruption inquiry of the hospitals, and instead bring them all to court.”

In a press statement, Repubblika claimed this was to ensure that Joseph Muscat “does not appear alone as the mastermind behind the fraud”

They stated that in cases of criminal activity, the Prime Minister has no right to intervene and give directives to police, especially when its "his own friends" who are prime suspects

“We are shocked to see that government minister gave testimony to journalists who know the police acted on the explicit direction of the Prime Minister,” they said.

Additionally, they criticised the Ministers who continue to “hide behind anonymity despite being witnesses to illegal behaviour” and called on the Prime minister in their press release to deny the allegations and if he does not, he should “resign before dark.”