Abela’s style of leadership main reason behind party and government woes - Labour insiders

The biggest problem the Labour Party and the government are facing is their leadership, insiders who spoke to MaltaToday have said.

“There are a lot of angry people in the party and government right now. We all know that the biggest problem is the lack of decisive action, backtracking, declarations that are ill-thought and the constant jockeying with different individuals. This has left the government paralysed with Ministers unwilling to take initiative or action,” an insider who was granted anonymity to speak freely, told MaltaToday.

The Labour Party is currently accepting nominations to fill some of the party’s top posts ahead of its annual general conference in September.

Some of the vacant roles include deputy leader for party affairs, deputy leader parliamentary affairs, president, vice-president, as well as international and organisational secretaries.

Insiders who spoke to this newspaper explained how senior figures within the PL and government are hesitant in voicing their concerns and in proposing progressive policies out of fear they would be cast out by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

They also spoke about the uncertainty with which Abela operates, explaining how promises and deals over several issues are easily broken by the Labour leader, leaving many doubting his leadership credentials.

They mentioned the PM’s decision to accept the compromise candidature of MEP Alex Agius Saliba for Deputy Leader for Party Affairs, after a tiring negotiation with former PL Secretary General Jason Micallef.

“The Prime Minister had already indicated his preference for a number of candidates which included Josianne Cutajar, Clifton Grima and others,” a source close to the Labour administration said.

Another insider voiced his concern over the surprise decision to appoint former JobsPlus CEO Leonid McKay as party CEO, explaining how he was a compromise appointment in a bid to have Jason Micallef withdraw his bid for deputy leader.

In the process, Labour stalwart Nigel Vella, who had been promised the CEO role by Abela, was left out in the cold without even being informed.

Shortly after the PL announced McKay’s appointment, Vella took to Facebook with a cryptic post that he removed shortly afterwards. In his post, Vella wrote: “A phone call that changes everything. Not even face to face because that is too hard. A punch, two punches, this time around nothing will go unchallenged.” McKay is reportedly

Insiders spoke about how Abela seems to be blaming “everyone but himself” for Labour’s poor showing in this year’s European Parliament election.

“If the party administration was to blame, the prime minister should also shoulder some responsibility for being absent from the Party structures,” they insisted.

Castille’s attempt at protecting Joseph Muscat

The insiders, who include senior cabinet ministers, said that the gravest mistake of all was the decision to derail an investigation by the police into those individuals mentioned in the conclusions of the hospital’s inquiry.

They explained how he had directed senior police figures to not interrogate individuals mentioned in the inquiry, and instead have them all be charged in court, to ensure former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is not seen as the sole figure behind the fraudulent deal.

“This was an attempt to cushion the impact of the conclusions on Joseph Muscat himself, and it is clear the Attorney General was encouraged not to proceed with a police investigation. This was a big and serious mistake. Many good people have been thrown under the bus and they include former deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and top civil servant Alfred Camilleri,” insiders said.

This move seems to have backfired badly, and soon after the MEP election result, Robert Abela realised that his rapprochement with Joseph Muscat had not paid off, and he has once again distanced himself from the former Prime Minister.

The insiders said this was an attempt at appeasing the Labour grassroots but has pushed away middle of the road voters which have been crucial in giving the party its historical election results over the past decade.

Sources also said that the “lame excuse” brought forward by Castille for the police to not investigate was that an investigation would have led to the accused’s’ arraignment under arrest.

A battle for Labour’s soul

Now that Abela has opened the door for Muscat, many inside Labour feel that the former leader is attempting to control the executive “by proxy”.

The individuals include Jason Micallef and Alex Agius Saliba, who are both big admirers of the disgraced former leader. Both Micallef and Agius Saliba have spoken publicly against the inquiry, labelling it an attempt at “political vendetta”.

Having gained a reputation for proposing progressive policies such as divorce, civil union and cannabis regularisation, insiders feel Labour’s new crop of executives will not be taking any risks, as the party continues to haemorrhage voters.

“There is no doubt that with Ian Borg and Alex Agius Saliba, the party will be temporarily invigorated, but one should not accept any big shake ups in the system, or any brave new policy ideas,” they said.

Insiders also fear government has gained a reputation for not being able to address the most pressing concerns on the country’s agenda.

“Nothing can change the perception that government cannot address the traffic problem, population woes and has allowed the construction industry to take over,” an insider said. “Government must also deal with what is becoming an annual problem of electricity distribution and the image of a corrupt administration.”

They feel that with this style of leadership, the PL and government face a troubling future, with many fearing defeat in the coming general election despite the Nationalist party’s uninspiring leadership.