Second confirmed Mpox case discovered

The Health Ministry has announced that it has found the second known case of Mpox in Malta, adding that the first reported case is a less severe strain of the virus.

The health authorities confirmed that the Mpox case reported last week in Malta has been identified as Clade II, following extensive laboratory testing and analysis.

The newest Mpox case has been confirmed in a Maltese resident who contracted the virus through sexual activity in Malta. This patient is clinically stable and does not require hospitalisation. "The patient has been isolated and contact tracing efforts are underway to prevent further transmission. Further testing is being carried out to identify the specific Clade of the Mpox virus of this case."

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry explained that the Mpox virus has two distinct clades: Clade I and Clade II.

Clade I is predominantly found in Central Africa and is associated with more severe illness and higher mortality rates. Due to this Clade's severity, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Clade I a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.



Clade II, which is less severe and has a significantly lower mortality rate, is responsible for the ongoing global outbreak that began in 2022. This clade is primarily sexually transmitted. Malta previously investigated 35 cases in relation to this global outbreak up until 2023. Tueaday's case falls under Clade II.

In light of the confirmed Mpox case, the Health Authorities have issued guidelines to curb the virus's spread. They emphasise the importance of practicing safe sex and engaging in open conversations with partners about sexual health. People are advised to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have a rash resembling Mpox and to maintain good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Caution is urged during social gatherings and intimate contact, particularly avoiding sharing personal items like towels, bedding, and clothing with infected individuals. Additionally, anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been in contact with someone diagnosed with Mpox should seek medical advice promptly.

The public is urged to stay informed and adhere to the recommended guidelines to ensure their safety and well-being.