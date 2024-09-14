''Kuraġġ, you can make it.' That was Karl' - Malta bids a final farewell to Karl Gouder

Mourners packed St. Julian’s church on Saturday to pay their final respects to Karl Gouder, who died in Valletta on Tuesday, aged 45.

Members of the public lined the route taken by the funeral cortege as it headed towards the church, applauding as it drove past.

Family and friends were joined by members of parliament from both sides of the House of Representatives; the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, the President of the Republic of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono, PN leader Bernard Grech and Prime Minister Robert Abela amongst them.

In his homily, Fr. Claude Portelli paid tribute to Gouder, a PN stalwart and emphasised his unifying qualities. “We must try and continue the struggle to live the principles which Karl had during his life. We owe it to Karl, now more than ever: Cooperation, unity, love. I rarely heard him speak ill of anyone. He was always trying to build bridges.”

Praising Gouder’s constant encouragement of others and describing him as the embodiment of the democratic principles which he cherished, the celebrant described him as a person who was always ready to help others and who held the value of friendship in high esteem.

“Kuraġġ, you can make it. That was Karl.”

Addressing politicians explicitly, the priest urged them to strive to address Malta’s burgeoning mental health crisis, which he described as “this plague afflicting our society” - and not to neglect their own mental health.

Encouraging them to eschew the politics of divisiveness, the priest emphasised the importance of unity. “We must take care of each other. How many times did we say that during the pandemic?”

Fr. Portelli thanked Karl’s parents for raising their children “with beautiful and strong values and moulding Karl into the Karl we knew.”

Affectionately addressing Gouder by his nickname: ‘Kapo’, the priest said “Karl used to like to say ‘life goes on’ - we will try to continue this journey… But it is going to be hard, kapo.”