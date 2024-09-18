Infrastructure Malta to give €10 million to local councils, NGOs to propose people-centric streets

"Vjal Kulħadd" is a new scheme launched by Infrastructure Malta aimed at promoting more sustainable mobility in localities.

The project aims to promote sustainable mobility in communities by improving road infrastructure and enhancing public spaces. It encourages local councils and NGOs to propose transformative ideas that make roads more accessible, safer, and greener, benefiting residents across various localities.

The €10 million scheme was inaugurated by transport minister Chris Bonett, who explained that local councils and NGOs will receive financial support and technical assistance from Infrastructure Malta.

"As a government, it is our obligation to provide the best infrastructure so that the next generation can live in a better environment than we found.”

Bonett stated that government is investing heavily to ensure communities have the best environment that encourages walking and cycling over car use. “It’s time to reduce car usage, but to do so, we must provide the necessary infrastructure—and 'Vjal Kulħadd' will do just that," said the minister.

Infrastructure Malta CEO, Steve Ellul, stated that Infrastructure Malta is committed to welcoming proposals that strengthen people-centric infrastructure. Besides improving accessibility and safety for pedestrians, Ellul urged local councils and NGOs to prioritize infrastructure that supports alternative transportation methods, particularly cycling.

Ellul explained that the initiative also promotes an increase in trees, more green spaces, and improved rainwater collection systems.

The "Vjal Kulħadd" scheme will remain open for six weeks, with local councils encouraged to submit their proposals by October 30, 2024.

More information on the initiative can be found here.