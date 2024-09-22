[WATCH] Police officers assaulted after issuing summons for illegally parked vehicle

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with an assault on two police officers in Hamrun on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm in Triq il Kbira San Guzepp, Hamrun, when four Maltese men and a woman attacked the officers while they were issuing a summons for an illegally parked vehicle, leading to a confrontation with several people who were at a nearby establishment.

Video footage circulating on social media captures the moment of the assault, showing the officers being grabbed, thrown to the ground, and physically attacked. One officer used pepper spray while another took out his baton in response to the escalating violence.

Following the incident, additional police units arrived to help control the situation. The woman, aged 42, along with two men aged 46 and 44, were arrested at the scene.

Two other suspects fled but were later apprehended at their residences after being identified through investigations.

A medical team was dispatched to treat the injured officers and take them to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where it was later certified that one sustained serious injuries while the other suffered minor injuries

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri condemned the assault, stating, “I call not only for more respect towards the police force but also towards each other. This should also be reflected in the decisions of the Court.”

An emergency court sitting is scheduled for today as police investigations are ongoing.