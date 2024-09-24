Minister talks migration, organised crime in meeting with US assistant defence secretary

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri met with Celeste Wallander, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs, to discuss Malta’s continued cooperation with the United States in addressing pressing security challenges in the Mediterranean region.

Camilleri said Malta is grateful for its longstanding partnership with the US, particularly praising the support provided to the Armed Forces of Malta. He said US assistance, particularly through high-quality training, has significantly boosted Malta’s capacity to address regional security concerns, with maritime security being a key focus.

The discussions also addressed joint efforts to combat organised crime. Camilleri mentioned the creation of the Central Mediterranean Security Initiative, a collaborative effort with U.S. authorities aimed at enhancing cooperation and intelligence-sharing, particularly in the fight against smuggling operations.

Migration was a central topic in the talks. The minister said Malta is adopting a balanced approach to migration policy. He stressed the importance of distinguishing between genuine asylum seekers and those attempting to exploit the system.

The minister also mentioned Malta’s strong relationship with Libya, built on mutual trust and joint efforts to address migration and security issues in the central Mediterranean region.