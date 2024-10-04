Employers reiterate unwavering opposition to mandatory unionisation

Malta’s employers have come out in force against a proposal to introduce mandatory unionisation for all workers.

The Malta Employers’ Association, Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of SMEs and the Malta Hotel and Restaurants Association reiterated their unwavering position that membership or non-membership in a trade union had to be an individual choice.

“Neither government, nor employers, nor unions should ever force membership or non-membership on employees,” the MEA said on behalf of the employers.

“This fundamental principle, protected by the Constitution of Malta and international conventions such as the United Nations Charter for Human Rights and the European Court of Human Rights, ensures that no employee should ever be forced into union membership or prevented from joining a union.”

The employer bodies also said they had no discussions or communication with the government regarding mandatory union membership and the models referred to recently by parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, who said the proposal could be enacted before the next election.

“The bodies firmly reject, on principle, all models of mandatory unionisation mentioned by Ellul. Our position has always been consistent and this was clearly communicated to the government on 16 March 2022 (opens PDF).

“The narrative that mandatory union membership is necessary to meet the targets set by the minimum wage directive is manifestly false, as the directive addresses coverage of collective bargaining and not union membership.”

According to membership figures the unions themselves submit to the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, Malta has one of the highest trade union density in the world.

“Malta’s employment laws, if properly enforced, ensure that employees’ rights are safeguarded and that employers operate on a level playing field,” the MEA said. “The business community is always supportive of proper enforcement of laws and measures which do not tamper with the fundamental principles of freedom of association and the right to organise of each and every individual.”