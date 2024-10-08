Summer months see highest number of Covid cases in 2024
Data tabled in parliament shows that between January and September 2024, there were 1,495 reported cases of Covid-19
There were 1,495 reported cases of Covid-19 between January and September 2024, data tabled in parliament shows.
Responding to a parliamentary question from PN MP David Agius, health minister Jo Etienne Abela gave a month-by-month breakdown of the number of reported cases.
The highest number of cases was registered in July and June, with 359 and 348 cases respectively. Meanwhile, 308 cases were reported in the first month of the year, while August saw 233 confirmed cases.
|Month
|Number of Cases
|January
|308
|February
|70
|March
|11
|April
|17
|May
|77
|June
|348
|July
|359
|August
|233
|September
|72
Last June, MaltaToday reported that there were three deaths and 83 hospitalisations due to Covid during those summer weeks.
At the time, Malta and the rest of Europe had registered an upward trend in Covid cases since May.