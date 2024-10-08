Summer months see highest number of Covid cases in 2024

There were 1,495 reported cases of Covid-19 between January and September 2024, data tabled in parliament shows.

Responding to a parliamentary question from PN MP David Agius, health minister Jo Etienne Abela gave a month-by-month breakdown of the number of reported cases.

The highest number of cases was registered in July and June, with 359 and 348 cases respectively. Meanwhile, 308 cases were reported in the first month of the year, while August saw 233 confirmed cases.

Month Number of Cases January 308 February 70 March 11 April 17 May 77 June 348 July 359 August 233 September 72

Last June, MaltaToday reported that there were three deaths and 83 hospitalisations due to Covid during those summer weeks.

At the time, Malta and the rest of Europe had registered an upward trend in Covid cases since May.