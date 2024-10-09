Health ministry launches 2024 Seasonal Vaccination Campaign

The Health Ministry has launched the 2024 Seasonal Vaccination Campaign for everyone aged six months or older.

This year, in addition to free vaccinations against influenza and COVID-19 for everyone aged six months or older, the Pneumococcal 20 (PCV 20) vaccine will also be offered free of charge to all individuals aged 65 and over.

The 2024 seasonal vaccination campaign will begin on 21 October and will run until 15 December.

The PCV 20 vaccine, which has now been included in the national formulary, protects against infections caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, a bacterium responsible for serious conditions such as chest infections and sepsis, particularly in older adults.

Eligible individuals can receive their vaccination at the following locations and times:

Mosta, Floriana, Paola, and the Gozo health centres: Available all week, including weekends and public holidays, from 1pm to 7pm (walk-in service).

Bormla, Birkirkara, Gzira, Kirkop, Rabat, and Qormi health centres: Available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, from 1pm to 7pm (walk-in service).

After 15 December, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available through the treatment rooms at health centres, while the PCV 20 vaccine will be available by appointment via the National Immunisation Service clinics.

Residents in elderly care homes, at St Vincent de Paul, and at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital will be offered vaccinations at their place of residence.

All three vaccines can be administered in a single session, or spread out as needed, depending on the patient’s preference.

“Getting the annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines is one of the best ways to protect oneself from serious illness. These vaccines also protect against the latest virus variants. By getting vaccinated every year, individuals not only reduce the risk of severe complications but also help prevent the spread of the virus in the community,” a health ministry statement read.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to take this opportunity and protect themselves.

“Vaccination is a crucial step in safeguarding the health of the community, especially during the flu season,” the ministry said.

