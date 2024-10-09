Southernly winds lead to high humidity and warm temperatures

Southernly winds blowing over the Maltese Islands have resulted in higher humidity and warmer temperatures, the MET Office said.

Malta woke up to highs of 29°C on Wednesday, with the temperature feeling like 31°C.

The warm conditions are expected to last until tomorrow evening, as a much cooler North-westerly wind is expected to affect the Maltese islands on Thursday night. Temperatures will cool to a maximum of 26°C from Friday onwards.

Southerly winds are quite common during September and October, so this warmer weather is not at all unusual for this time of year, a MET office spokesperson told this newspaper.

Windy conditions are expected on Friday 11 October with Northwest force 5 to 6, but sunny skies. No rain is expected for at least the next seven days.