menu

Southernly winds lead to high humidity and warm temperatures

Malta woke up to highs of 29°C on Wednesday, with the temperature feeling like 31°C 

karl_azzopardi
9 October 2024, 3:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
File photo
File photo

Southernly winds blowing over the Maltese Islands have resulted in higher humidity and warmer temperatures, the MET Office said.

Malta woke up to highs of 29°C on Wednesday, with the temperature feeling like 31°C.

The warm conditions are expected to last until tomorrow evening, as a much cooler North-westerly wind is expected to affect the Maltese islands on Thursday night. Temperatures will cool to a maximum of 26°C from Friday onwards.

Southerly winds are quite common during September and October, so this warmer weather is not at all unusual for this time of year, a MET office spokesperson told this newspaper.

Windy conditions are expected on Friday 11 October with Northwest force 5 to 6, but sunny skies. No rain is expected for at least the next seven days.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.