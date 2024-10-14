Social partners briefed on Identità reforms

Social partners were briefed on key reform proposals on mental health services, as well as on developments related to Identitá.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela provided a presentation outlining and upcoming healthcare initiatives in Malta and Gozo.

His presentation covered the expansion of primary healthcare centres, improved screening programs, reduced waiting times, and major upgrades in hospitals, including Mater Dei, Gozo General Hospital, and St. Luke’s. The Minister also discussed plans for emergency care, specialised units, and new technologies aimed at enhancing patient care and outcomes across the islands.

The social partners welcomed the Health Ministry’s vision and stressed the importance of an accessible and efficient healthcare system, focusing on prevention, patient safety, and quality service.

They emphasised the need for targeted public health campaigns addressing challenges such as fast food near schools, anti-smoking initiatives, and monitoring cannabis use.

The Social Partners also called for expanded community health services, more investment in psychological support, promotion of mental health first aiders, and a focus on realistic project timelines that meet public needs and procurement standards.

In the second part of the meeting, Identità Chairperson Marlene Mizzi outlined the agency’s ongoing work, followed by CEO Mr. Steve Agius, who presented Identità’s strategic vision.

The agency is reeling from allegations of fraudulent residence permits issued by Identità to foreign nationals and other cases of suspected identity theft. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Agius said key reforms are aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness in identity management.

“This session served as a valuable platform for social partners to provide input on critical developments impacting residents and businesses,” a statement read.