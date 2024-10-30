Government announces opening of 40,000sq.m of open space by end 2024

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli has announced 40,000sq.m of open space will be opened by the end of the year.

Additionally, the Public Works Department will be undertaking 15 open space projects with a direct investment of €22 million.

This was announced by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia during a press conference at the Hospice garden.

“This garden, set to open in the coming weeks, will provide a peaceful environment where palliative care patients can meet their families,” they said in the press conference.

Minister Dalli also announced to journalists that by the end of the year, Villa Portelli Gardens in Kalkara, a new space in Wied Inċita, Spencer Garden in Marsa, and Independence Garden in Birżebbuġa will be opened.

Meanwhile, several environmental projects are underway, including 118 projects from Project Green, with an investment of €350 million aimed at improving the standard of living and the quality of the public environment, she said.

“Never before have we had a government that invested in such projects. A few days ago, we shared details on how Project Green is currently working on 118 projects with a €350 million investment, including the creation of new sustainable spaces in areas like Ħal Luqa, Ħal Kirkop, Ħal Lija, and San Ġiljan,” Dalli said.

Among the projects is the development of an open space where the San Antnin recycling plant in Marsaskala once stood.

“We’re transforming former waste sites into public gardens to create a quality country, giving Maltese families spaces for peace and recreation. This is an investment in the health and future of our children,” Dalli said. “Next year, we will open 19 more projects and start many others. Just recently, work began in Pembroke, where a concrete plot will be transformed into a garden. These projects are for families to enjoy, as we work towards a quality country.”

Parliamentary Secretary Omar Farrugia explained the Department of Public Works will increasingly focus on how these spaces can serve as hubs of activity and life for local communities.

He added that the University of Malta will be a key partner with the Department in this approach.

“With the best minds involved, we will begin exploring innovative ideas on how these open spaces can be truly accessible and meet everyone’s need,” he said.