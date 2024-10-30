More than 55,000 people own more than one vehicle

More than 55,000 people in Malta own more than one vehicle, data tabled in parliament shows.

Responding to a parliamentary question by shadow minister for transport Mark Anthony Sammut, transport minister Chris Bonett provided a breakdown of how many individuals own more than one vehicle. The figures exclude vehicles such as motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles.

The figures show that 39,524 people own two vehicles. Meanwhile, 10,188 individuals own three vehicles, and 1,111 people own four vehicles.

Quantity of vehicles owned Quantity of owners 1 170,143 2 39,524 3 10,188 4 3,189 5 1,111 6 520 7 236 8 118 9 84 10 54 11 40 12 30 13 15 14 4 15 8 16 6 17 9 18 9 19 3 20 3 21 2 22 1 23 1 24 1 25 1 26 1 29 2 37 1 38 1 83 1

Meanwhile, 170,143 own one vehicle.

According to the figures, the highest number of cars owned by one individual is 83.

Last year, MaltaToday reported that by the end of 2022, there were 424,904 licensed vehicles on the country’s roads. The figures showed that three quarters of those vehicles were passenger cars, and 23,016 were motor vehicles.