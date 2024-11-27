New garden opened for Hospice Malta patients

A collaboration between Project Green and Hospice Malta has resulted in the creation of a garden within the Hospice Malta facility in Santa Venera, providing a relaxing space for residents and their family members to enjoy.

“This space is intended to offer moments of tranquillity for individuals facing the challenges of serious illness and to foster new, meaningful memories for patients and their loved ones,” an Environment Ministry press release read.

Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli, Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri, Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernardette Bonnici Kind, and CEO Kenneth Delia visited the newly completed garden, which spans 2,700sq.m.

Residents already living in the Santa Venera complex also toured the garden, expressing their satisfaction with the natural elements provided in their living environment, the press release read.

The garden was specifically designed to meet the needs of Hospice residents and their families.

Accessibility was a key focus, allowing residents' beds to be brought outdoors. Trees, flowers, and shrubs were chosen for their therapeutic benefits, while water features enhanced the tranquil ambience.

“The San Mikiel Hospice Garden is a clear example of how we can create spaces that improve the quality of life for those in need of care and rest, particularly during life’s most challenging moments. I am proud that through this project, we are helping Hospice Malta continue offering much-needed services for patients,” Minister Miriam Dalli remarked.

The garden includes dedicated areas for family members and children visiting patients, complete with play equipment. To ensure sustainable maintenance, a rainwater reservoir was installed for irrigation purposes, and newly planted trees provide ample shade.

Perit Katrina Grech Mallia remarked, “We wanted to create a space symbolising peace and inclusivity, addressing both the functional needs of a hospice garden and the therapeutic benefits of nature. Every element was carefully selected to promote the principles of palliative care.”

Chairperson of Hospice Malta, Bernadette Bonnici Kind, stated “This garden is a testament to our commitment to providing comfort, peace, and dignity to our patients and their families during challenging times. We thank Project Green for supporting our mission and managing the development of this garden, which will serve as a meaningful space for patients and their loved ones”.

The project was made possible through an investment of €1.2 million from Project Green via the Community Greening Grant.