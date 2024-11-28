Warning: Do not eat this fish; it can kill you

Marine biologist Alan Deidun has warned of increased sightings of the highly toxic invasive silver-cheeked toadfish.

Posting on his Facebook page, Deidun said two juvenile silver-cheeked toadfish (Lagocephalus sceleratus) were recently caught in Maltese waters.

The silver-checked toadfish, also known as the invasive pufferfish, is a highly toxic species of fish that has proliferated in the Mediterranean Sea after migrating through the Suez Canal from the Red Sea. It is recognized by its silvery body, dark back, and distinctive markings.