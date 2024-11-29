Body of Maltese woman found dead in Libya repatriated after six months

*Updated at 15:26 with update from brother*

The body of 24-year-old Marzia Maatouk, found dead in Libya six months ago, was repatriated to Malta on Thursday night, offering some closure to her grieving family as they continue to seek clarity over the circumstances of her death.

The Maltese Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirmed on Friday that the repatriation followed months of coordination between the ministry, the Maltese Embassy in Libya, and Libyan authorities. Earlier this week, members of Marzia’s family travelled to Libya to identify her body.

"Earlier this week the Maltese Consul in Libya travelled to Gharyan, circa 120 kilometres from Tripoli, to facilitate the transfer of the body to Tripoli," a spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs said. They continued on to say that "Within a few days, the Embassy concluded all necessary administrative preparations for the repatriation. The body of Marzia Marimar Calleja Maatouk arrived in Malta on Thursday night."

The young woman was discovered dead in the Libyan town of Gharyan last May. According to a ministry spokesperson, the Maltese Consul in Libya facilitated the transfer of her body from Gharyan, located approximately 120 kilometres from Tripoli, to the Libyan capital.

Final preparations were completed swiftly by the Maltese Embassy, allowing the repatriation to take place on Thursday evening. Maatouk’s funeral is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Marzia had fled Malta by sea in August last year with her husband, Jomic Calleja Maatouk, after he was sentenced to prison on drug-related charges. The couple, both listed on Europol's most wanted list, were missing for several months before being located in Libya. Initially, Marzia’s family were told that she had likely died due to suicide. However, they were later informed that the body was being kept in Libya for investigations into possible foul play.

Marzia was later found dead, and her husband—described in court as a "lethal weapon"—was arrested and remains detained in Libya. Initial reports suggested Marzia's death may have been a suicide, but her body was held by Libyan authorities for further investigation into possible foul play.

Earlier this month, the Maltese Embassy was informed by Libya’s Attorney General’s Office that inquiries had concluded, clearing the way for her body to be returned to Malta. However, it remains unclear whether any evidence of foul play was discovered.

When contacted, Marzia’s family confirmed her body had arrived in Malta and expressed gratitude for the support they received during this difficult time.

Funeral postponed due to Magisterial inquiry

Marvin, the brother of Marzia Calleja Maatouk, has announced that her funeral, originally set for tomorrow, has been unexpectedly postponed due to a magisterial inquiry.

"In this life, you must continue to suffer even after your death," he stated on a social media post, confirming that the funeral will not proceed as planned because of the inquiry.

Marzia's cousin, Abigail, also posted on social media, labelling the situation as "institutional failure," after authorities failed to assist the family in bringing Marzia's body back to Malta.

"All the funeral preparations were ready for tomorrow but it had to be cancelled because they want to open a magisterial inquiry, although six months ago they showed no urgency or interest in making this happen. Institutional failure," she said.