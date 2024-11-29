SME chamber reports positive Black Friday for businesses

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has reported a positive Black Friday for businesses in Malta.

“Sectors traditionally associated with Black Friday, such as electronics, appliances and homeware achieved the best results, with many offering promotions throughout November,” the chamber said in a statement.

While some businesses experienced very positive sales and some reported increase in sales, others reported a decline compared to the previous year.

“With regards to average spend, some sectors reported lower average spend. The performance of Black Friday was also influenced by location, with certain areas facing significant challenges,” it said.

Weather conditions also played a role, affecting customer turnout and sales in some areas. In contrast, shopping malls across Malta and Gozo reported strong footfall from early morning and positive sales throughout the day.

“The extension of promotional offers over the month of November proved beneficial for both customers and businesses,” it said.

Businesses are also looking forward to the next two days, as most stores will keep their offers valid.

“The Malta Chamber of SMEs highlights that Black Friday continues to be one of the most significant periods of the year for businesses,” it said.