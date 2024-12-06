Government slams MUT’s ‘unacceptable demands’ in collective agreement talks

The government has slammed the Malta Union of Teacher’s “unacceptable demands” such as a €400 allowance to correct re-sit exams during MCAST lecturers’ collective agreement talks.

“The government cannot accept different conditions for certain educators while leaving others on less favourable terms,” Permanent Secretary within the Office of the Prime Minister Joyce Cassar said during a briefing with journalists on Friday morning.

The press briefing comes amid growing tensions between the government and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) regarding ongoing industrial action at MCAST. Permanent Secretary within the Education Ministry Matthew Vella and new MCAST Principal Stephen Vella were present during the briefing.

Since 4 October, MUT's directives have led to widespread disruption across MCAST campuses. Faculties have restricted communication with both management and students to prescribed hours while assignment grades and briefs for the next academic year remain unprocessed, leaving students unable to progress with their studies.

MCAST students have recently been feeling the effects of the industrial actions, as they protested against the ongoing crisis.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary said on Friday said it has accepted key proposals such as reduced semester lengths and lighter workloads for lecturers.

However, the it deemed some MUT demands "unacceptable," claiming they could compromise student outcomes and educational standards.

Cassar said government “feels that there is incomplete information and it is good that all the lecturers and employees of MCAST, the students and their relatives, as well as the public in general have the relevant information, as well as what is being proposed and discussed.”

“I am tired of seeing parents worried because they are watching their children suffer and they do not know if they will graduate,” she said, emphasising that the priority of students has always been placed first in the 70 meetings held with the union for these negotiations.

Cassar said the union had suggested paying educators a €400 allowance, per exam paper, to correct re-sit exam papers and an extra 10 days of holiday leave, among other proposals which were deemed unsustainable by the ministry.

She also insisted on government’s position that negotiations cannot progress until the MUT withdraws its current directives at MCAST. Cassar said that while the government does not negotiate with unions implementing industrial action, “they made an exception due to the widespread impact on workers and students.”

“The Government is keeping the interest of the students and the same educators first and MCAST has every right and obligation to reduce any negative impact on the students while ensuring that their academic life is stable,” she said.

During the press briefing, Joyce Cassar dismissed claims from the union, which argued that the education ministry’s negotiation inconsistencies have prolonged the dispute that has now lasted nearly three years.

MUT rejects ministry claims

Rejecting the government's claims, the MUT said its demands would not be lowering the educational quality at MCAST.

“The Union is always after quality education, and it is the guiding principle of its operations," a statement from MUT said. They emphasised that it is the Government's actions that have led to a decline in educational standards.

MUT explained that “In recent years, MCAST has experienced significant cuts in teaching hours, with some units facing reductions of up to 50%. As a result, syllabi intended for six lessons per week are now being taught in only three, raising concerns about students' ability to understand key concepts and participate in practical learning.”

Members of the union have expressed frustration, noting that the "fun" aspect of teaching has been diminished due to these cuts and a lack of resources.

MUT has reaffirmed its openness to negotiations but insists it will not be intimidated by governmental tactics. “The union continues to advocate for a satisfactory agreement that prioritises both educational quality and the needs of its members.”