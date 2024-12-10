Part-legalisation of cannabis has not led to higher consumption, survey suggests

People who admitted smoking cannabis in the past year account for 4% of the population, a decline from 7% in 2021, a Eurobarometer survey shows.

The result suggests that the fear that partial legalisation of cannabis in Malta will lead to an increase in consumption were misplaced.

Moreover, despite the opening of cannabis clubs where the sale of the drug is restricted to members, 34% still consider it is very difficult to obtain cannabis in 24 hours. Nonetheless, the percentage who think that obtaining cannabis is very easy has increased from 26% in 2021 to 35% in 2024.

The Eurobarometer survey shows that a narrow majority of Maltese respondents favour the regulated sale of recreational cannabis, although support for regulation has dropped.

The survey shows that while 46% want cannabis use banned, 50% think it should be regulated and 1% favour complete liberalisation.

However, compared to a similar survey conducted in 2021, before cannabis was decriminalised and before people were allowed to grow up to four cannabis plants at home, and its sale was allowed in regulated clubs; support for banning the substance has increased by eight points.

In this regard, public opinion in Malta follows European trends. The survey shows that 53% of respondents across all EU member states are in favour of regulating cannabis for recreational use. However, this share has decreased by nine percentage points since 2021.

The survey highlights contrasting views across Europe on regulating cannabis for recreational use. While a majority in 19 countries oppose banning the substance, in eight countries, a majority of respondents think the recreational use of cannabis should be banned. The number of countries where a majority support a ban on cannabis use has doubled compared to 2021.

The survey also reveals that 49% of Maltese consider smoking cannabis in public areas to be a problem in their locality, while 50% do not. Although a slight majority do not see public cannabis smoking as an issue, the percentage of those who do has increased by 14 points since 2021.

Small minority support heroin, cocaine regulation

The survey suggests that while most Maltese agree with regulating cannabis, only 12% support regulating heroin, 11% support regulating cocaine and 14% agree with the regulated sale of ecstasy.

When asked about the most effective ways for public authorities to address drug trafficking and use, only 8% of Maltese respondents agreed with tougher measures against users. While 22% mentioned tougher measures against traffickers, a substantial proportion opted for regulating the sale of drugs (13%) and harm-reduction measures (16%). Most Maltese favoured health and prevention measures, such as greater investment in rehabilitation programmes (43%) and more education on drugs (40%).