Children's shoes from Shein, Temu recalled due to harmful chemicals

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has issued a recall for five children’s shoes sold on Shein and Temu.

This was announced after tests revealed that these products failed to comply with the regulations due to the presence of harmful chemicals that exceed legal limits, including cadmium, lead, phthalates, and paraffins. These substances, while often used in materials for specific purposes—such as softening plastics, flame retardation, or coloring dyes and paints—are restricted because of their potential health risks.

The MCCAA’s Technical Regulations Division conducted testing on 10 children’s products, including printed T-shirts, matching sets, slippers, and rain boots. While the clothing items were found to be compliant with safety standards, all five footwear products tested were determined to be non-compliant.

The products have now been recalled, and Maltese consumers who purchased them are urged to immediately stop using them.

Consumers should be contacted directly by the seller, Shein or Temu, to arrange for a refund of the recalled items. Additionally, the MCCAA advises anyone with questions or concerns to reach out via email at [email protected].