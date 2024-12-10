MCESD, government discuss Malta Vision 2050

The chairperson of the MCESD has described the Malta Vision 2050 as “bold and detailed,” as the council was briefed on the much-anticipated strategy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the MCESD said that they took part in a meeting that brought together key stakeholders, including the economy minister, the parliamentary secretary for social dialogue, MCESD task force members, social partners, and technical consultants for both the MCESD and the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the session, the government presented the groundwork for the strategy, while social partners provided feedback. Discussions focused on the vision’s methodology and outlined key priorities, including economic resilience, education enhancement, improved healthcare and transport, food and energy security, and sustainability.

The meeting also highlighted Gozo’s unique challenges and the importance of ensuring inclusivity while keeping the process “apolitical.”

MCESD Chairperson Perit David Xuereb described the initiative as a “bold and detailed action that is fundamental in shaping Malta’s future,” while acknowledging the significant work still ahead.

Minister Silvio Schembri underlined the importance of this collaborative effort, stating, “Together, we are laying the foundations for a sustainable, innovative, and prosperous future, ensuring that Malta's long-term vision aligns with the aspirations of our nation.”

Parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul emphasised that Malta Vision 2050 must reflect the collective aspirations of all Maltese citizens.