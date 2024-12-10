St Edward's College to go fully co-educational by 2025

St Edward’s College has confirmed plans to transition to a fully co-educational model starting in September 2025.

The transition will be implemented incrementally, starting with KG2 students who will progress to Year 1 in 2025.

This phased approach is designed to ensure the process is seamless, fostering stability for current students and families while welcoming a new generation into the fold.

Headmaster Nollaig Mac an Bhaird expressed his excitement about the upcoming changes. “St Edward’s has always been about nurturing the talents of young people and preparing them for the challenges of the future,” he said.

“Moving to a full co-educational model will enrich our learning environment, allowing boys and girls to grow together, collaborate, and learn from one another in a supportive, dynamic community.”

Mac an Bhaird said that the incremental rollout will ensure a smooth and well-supported transition for students, staff, and parents alike.

For more information about this development or admissions inquiries, visit www.stedwards.edu.mt or contact the Admissions Office at [email protected].