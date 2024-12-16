Labour collects more than €755,000 in fund-raising marathon

The Labour Party collected €755,401 in its fund-raising marathon on Sunday.

The 12-hour event was held at Labour headquarters and on its broadcasting media.

The party said in a statement on Sunday evening that the sum was the largest ever collected during a fund raiser in December.

The event started with an interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela, and ended with party CEO Leonid McKay announcing the sum in the presence of the Labour leader and administration.