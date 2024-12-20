Hundreds of gifts collected from Rigal B'Imħabba

The final day of Rigal b’Imħabba saw Castille Square filled with hundreds of gifts, as the Prime Minister’s wife Dr. Lydia Abela, joined by her daughter Giorgia Mae, expressed gratitude to all contributors.

This year’s event, spanning five days for the first time, featured a festive Christmas village in the square with performances and activities. The village will remain open until Christmas Eve.

Dr. Abela reflected on the overwhelming support received, highlighting the solidarity of the Maltese people. Prime Minister Robert Abela and other officials, including ministers Owen Bonnici and Byron Camilleri, as well as parliamentary secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, praised the nation’s compassion and the initiative's success.

Special tribute was paid to Jake Vella, whose dream of supporting abandoned animals continues through Rigal b’Imħabba b’Differenza.

The event, supported by local councils and the disciplined forces, was described as a testament to Malta’s spirit of care and unity during the festive season.