Around 30,000 employees will be working during festive season

An estimated 30,000 full-time and part-time workers will be working in hotels, restaurants, and catering establishments throughout the holiday period, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg announced.

Borg stated, "This is a time to celebrate the joy of Christmas with family and friends, but for many in the tourism industry, it is also one of the busiest times of the year, with long hours away from their loved ones."

On Christmas Eve, he visited a hotel in St Julian’s, where he met with employees to acknowledge their hard work and commitment during one of the industry's busiest times.

Deputy Prime Minister and tourism minister Ian Borg thanked the dedication of tourism workers in Malta and Gozo during the festive season.

His visit aimed to commend these workers for their contributions to ensuring that both locals and tourists enjoy a festive atmosphere.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the importance of investing in tourism workers, noting that they are crucial to the future success and sustainability of Malta's hospitality sector.

He also acknowledged the efforts of workers in other essential services who continue to operate during the holidays.

Accompanying Borg during his visit were Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef and Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association President Tony Zahra.