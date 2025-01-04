Construction helpline received average of 100 calls everyday since inception

The 138 helpline, launched to address construction and occupational health and safety concerns, received a total of 14,474 calls in its first 21 weeks—an average of nearly 100 calls per day.

Of these, 11,311 calls were related to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), while 3,163 were directed to the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

The helpline’s busiest period was between 25 November and 1 December, with 1,100 calls logged, averaging 157 daily. The quietest week, December 23 to 29, saw 216 calls, averaging 31 daily, despite the holiday season.

Minister for the construction sector, Jonathan Attard, praised the helpline’s success during community outreach visits to Valletta, Sliema, Buġibba, and Paola.

“This outreach demonstrates our commitment to not only promote the helpline service but also actively listen to feedback on how we can further improve our services,” said Attard.

BCA Acting Chief Executive, Roderick Bonnici, highlighted the collaboration between the BCA and OHSA in managing public concerns, while OHSA CEO, Josianne Cutajar, noted the helpline’s role in strengthening support for workers across all sectors.