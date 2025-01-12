Abela celebrating five years of corruption, Grech says

The PN leader said that Abela has continued the "road map of corruption" laid out during Joseph Muscat’s leadership. Grech claimed the government’s current trajectory offers no prospect for reform, speaking of bleak prospects for change within Labour’s ranks.

He further alleged that Labour operates under a system that prioritizes personal interests over national good, as evidenced by numerous court proceedings involving former government officials.

Pledging to fight corruption and uncover the truth behind 17 Black, the secret offshore company that was subject to a years-long magisterial inquiry which has just been concluded, Grech commended the judiciary's role in exposing government wrongdoing.

The PN leader further accused Abela of undermining the judiciary to shield himself and his administration from scrutiny.

Grech further slammed government for obstructing the opposition during the Public Accounts Committee’s investigation into the Electrogas project, claiming it was attempting to dodge accountability for its actions.

He accused the government of resisting the publication of such contracts, citing “commercially sensitive information” as a pretext to obscure wrongdoing. When finally released, the ElectroGas contract was heavily censored, which Grech claimed underscored the government’s guilt.