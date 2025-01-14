Parliament pays tribute to Michael Falzon

Parliament has paid tribute to Michael Falzon, who died on 5 January 2025.

On Tuesday, minister Owen Bonnici, opposition leader Bernard Grech, and speaker Anġlu Farrugia gave their condolensces to Falzon’s family who were present in parliament.

He was described as a man of great intelligence with a good ability to analyse political situations, as he was praised for always defending the truth.

The speakers noted that Falzon’s “unique wit” was evident in his contributions as an opinionist.

As the speakers thanked Falzon for his service to the country, his loss was outlined as the loss of a man who truly loved his country.

An architect by profession, and a MaltaToday columnist, Falzon was 79 years old when he passed away.

He was elected to parliament for the first time in 1976 with the Nationalist Party and kept being elected at each election until 1996.

After the 1987 election victory by the PN, he was appointed infrastructure minister. He subsequently also held the post of environment minister.

His last opinion piece for this newspaper can be found here.