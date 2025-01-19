‘Prime Minister in crisis trying to move goalposts’: Bernard Grech

The Prime Minister is attempting to “move the goalposts” in response to the growing crises in Malta, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The Opposition leader was reacting to government’s plan to reform magisterial inquiries.

"This is Robert Abela’s greatest admission that he is leading a government mired in abuse," Grech said, emphasising that such actions reveal a government more concerned with its own survival than with the welfare of the Maltese people.

Grech was speaking during an interview on NET TV when he claimed that the Prime Minister has “his back against the wall.”

He pointed out that while Abela's administration has left vital legislation unaddressed for months, it was able to draft a new Bill aimed at protecting its interests within just four days.

Grech highlighted the ongoing struggles within the education sector, particularly at MCAST, where educators have been fighting for their rights for over three years.

He noted that the yet unresolved dispute has caused suffering among students some of who risk repeating the academic year.

The government's disinterest in resolving this issue is having an impact on lecturers and students, he said.

Grech also addressed the healthcare crisis and the ongoing trade dispute between doctors and the Health Ministry.

“Healthcare workers are overwhelmed by increasing patient numbers without support, leading to deteriorating conditions for both staff and patients,” he said blaming the situation on government’s failure to plan ahead.

He argued that a new Nationalist government would prioritise the dignity of healthcare workers, ensure quality education for students, and address infrastructure deficiencies - actions he believes are essential for restoring public trust and improving living conditions in Malta.