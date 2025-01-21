Labour Party approves co-option of Ramona Attard to parliament

Ramona Attard, the former Labour Party president, is to be co-opted to parliament, the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

Attard’s nomination put forward by Prime Minister Robert Abela was approved at a joint meeting of the Labour parliamentary group and the party’s national executive.

She will fill the parliamentary seat vacated by Randolph de Battista, who resigned after being appointed ambassador in Geneva.

Attard is a lawyer by profession and occupied the post of party president between 2020 and last summer when she did not contest. She had also been a journalist with ONE TV, the party station between 2010 and 2020.

Attard lives in Siġġiewi and has never contested a general election. It remains to be seen which districts she will contest on in the next electoral appointment.