Albert Buttigieg boycotts parliament's Holocaust remembrance

He referenced the tens of thousands of innocent civilians who were murdered during the latest Israel-Gaza war and the destruction seen in the Gaza Strip. The MP clarified that this suffering does not justify the actions of Hamas, as he condemned the organisation’s seizing of hostages.

Buttigieg stated that he will leave his parliamentary seat vacant during the event. On Monday, parliament will pause to remember the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“While we remember the past and learn from it, let’s be instruments of peace for all peoples without discrimination,” he concluded.

The Israel-Gaza war is currently paused due to a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of conflict.

The casualties result from Israel’s military campaign, which was launched following Hamas's attack on 7 October that killed 1,200 people and led to 251 hostages being taken. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and while some have begun returning to their neighborhoods, much of the region is uninhabitable.