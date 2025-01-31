MAM ends trade dispute over outsourcing following deal granting doctors more career progression

An agreement has been signed between the Health Ministry and the Medical Association of Malta (MAM), ending the weeks-long disagreement over an attempt to outsource certain emergency cases.

The deal is meant to provide emergency and polyclinic doctors with more opportunities for career progression.

Earlier in January, the MAM issued directives against a public-private partnership designed to reduce patient waiting times and allow Mater Dei’s emergency team to focus on critical cases.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela, explained that this agreement addresses two factors in the Ministry’s strategy for emergency services.

He mentioned that government’s vision to guarantee quality careers in the medical field is reflected in the expansion of the group of specialist consultants, which took place over the past year without affecting any sectoral agreements.

Abela also stated that this agreement consolidates the ministry’s vision that every resource in the country, whether public or private, should be utilised to ensure that patients in need receive the best possible care, in a timely manner and as they deserve.

“The Ministry is convinced that this agreement is a step in the right direction as we implement the solutions we are offering for the benefit of the patient,” Abela concluded.

On his part, Martin Balzan, President of MAM, said, “With goodwill and positive dialogue, we have managed to reach a good agreement for doctors involved in emergency and health centers, as well as for patients, as it will help improve the service.” He concluded by thanking all those who were involved in the cordial discussions over the past few days.