Institute of Maltese Journalists officially registered as union

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has officially become a registered union after receiving final approval from the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations.

In a statement on Friday, the IĠM said the approval was granted on Thursday.

The move follows a decision taken during its 2024 annual general meeting, where members voted in favour of transitioning from an association to a union.

"The IĠM has never been afraid of change," the union said, describing the development as "a new chapter in its history."

Originally established in 1989 as The Malta Press Club, the organisation rebranded as the Institute of Maltese Journalists in 2004 to better reflect its evolving role in the industry. Now, 35 years after its inception, it has taken another step forward by assuming union status.

While the IĠM will continue advocating for press freedom and upholding professional journalism standards, it will also focus on regulating the relationship between media professionals and their employers.