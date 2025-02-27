Arts lobby blast lack of consultation for Envision 2050

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) has voiced concerns over the exclusion of the creative sector from Malta’s long-term planning.

The MEIA stated that the consultation process for Envision 2050 has failed to engage cultural and creative industry representatives.

The association criticised the Economy Ministry for holding discussions with various business sectors while overlooking the creative sector.

Although MEIA highlighted this issue months ago, it said that it only received an invitation to submit a proposal after public consultation had already closed.

This, MEIA argues, is a systemic failure to ensure that cultural and creative industries have a voice in shaping the country’s future.

“We sometimes fail to understand that culture and creativity are not just symbolic or aesthetic aspects of society; they are powerful economic and social drivers that influence multiple industries, from tourism to technology, education to well-being,” the association said.

The MEIA warned that Malta risks falling behind if it continues to sideline its cultural sector.

A MEIA spokesperson stated that the exclusion of Malta’s creative sector from long-term national planning is a missed opportunity and that creativity and culture should not be an afterthought.

“MEIA calls for an immediate and meaningful inclusion of the creative sector in Malta’s long-term strategic planning. The government must engage with cultural stakeholders both public and private, recognise the sector’s economic and social potential contributions, and develop policies that ensure its growth and sustainability.”

The association questioned how talent will be nurtured and positioned within this vision, how culture and creativity will intersect with education, technology, and social life in Malta by 2050, and how today’s creators will be valued.

MEIA insists that Malta must view culture, creativity, and identity not just as strengths but as essential components of a thriving future. The association said it remains hopeful that there is still time for the government to acknowledge and integrate the creative sector into its long-term vision.