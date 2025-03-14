menu

Cocaine hidden in container heading to Genoa seized by police

Police and Customs Department officials find 96kg of cocaine hidden in container from Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil

14 March 2025, 10:49am
by Karl Azzopardi
The cocaine was found in a container carrying frozen shrimp (Photo: Malta Police)
Police and officials from the Customs Department on Wednesday seized 98kg of drugs suspected of being cocaine at the Free Port.

The police said the cocaine, which originated from the port of Guayaquil in Ecuador, was destined for the Italian port of Genoa.

The container, which was carrying boxes of frozen shrimp, was identified by Customs officials during routine inspections. Following further inspections, four bags containing the illegal substance were seized.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry.

