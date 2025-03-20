Gozo ministry, NGOs reach agreement on Marsalforn road widening

The Gozo Ministry, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex and Din l-Art Ħelwa have reached an agreement on the way forward for the Marsalforn Road project.

The issue goes back to a 2021 approval to widen the road linking Marsalforn to Rabat which was proposed by the Gozo Ministry. The original plan required the expropriation of 10,693 sq.m of agricultural land along the road despite the fact that the road was rarely prone to congestion.

On Thursday, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri stated that despite the ministry already having the necessary permits to commence work, discussions continued to ensure that the project is carried out in the best interest of all while minimising environmental impact.

The ministry said that sections of Marsalforn Road will be converted into green spaces with soil, and around 300 mature indigenous trees will be planted. Additionally, 202 trees will be preserved, while 86 others will be relocated along the road’s route.

Moreover, the total area covered by the new road will be reduced within the development application. The overall project area will increase by 5,567 sq.m however, this includes 5,175 sq.m of expropriated land that was initially set to be paved but will now be preserved in its natural state.

“Only 393 sq.m of existing agricultural land will be incorporated into the new road.”

He thanked Din l-Art Ħelwa for working with the ministry to reach an agreement.