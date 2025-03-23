Nationalist Party promises to develop new road for improved access to Gozo's Mgarr Harbour

The Nationalist Party has promises to develop a new road to improve access to Gozo’s Mgarr Harbour.

“Gozo cannot depend on a one-lane road. We need a new route to ensure smoother access, and part of it may even be constructed as a tunnel,” Grech stated, criticising the current dependence on a single-lane road leading to Mgarr Harbour.

Speaking at a political event in Sannat, PN leader Bernard Grech outlined a series of commitments that a PN-led government would carry out to boost Gozo’s transport infrastructure and development.

The PN leader emphasised that the party had confirmed that European Union funds to finance Gozo’s connectivity plan would be available.

As part of this initiative, Grech promised to stop the use of the MV Nikolaus, the Greek ferry currently in service, calling it a “third-hand” vessel with unnecessary operational costs.

“A PN government would invest in a dedicated cargo ferry operating from central Malta and replace the three existing passenger ferries with eco-friendly vessels powered by alternative fuels,” he said.

Grech also acknowledged concerns about the potential environmental impact of the proposed new road but argued that reducing traffic congestion would also decrease emissions.

“Assessing environmental impact is not just about land use but also about the emissions caused by gridlocked traffic at the port,” he explained.

He accused the Labour Party of inconsistent policies: first allowing unchecked development and now imposing restrictive controls that impact those who have always followed the law.

“Under a PN government, we won’t talk about excessive control. We have always been the party that drives the country forward,” Grech stated.

To improve the planning sector, he proposed that decision-making power should rest with qualified experts who prioritise the public interest rather than individuals with personal stakes in development projects.

Grech outlined the PN’s tourism strategy to attract niche markets such as scuba diving and entertainment through incentives.

Additionally, he proposed measures to encourage accommodation providers to promote extended stays rather than single-night visits, boosting Gozo’s tourism revenue.

Another issue raised was the migration of young Gozitans seeking better career opportunities and salaries in Malta. Grech argued that Gozo must offer competitive employment and a vibrant social scene to retain its residents.

“The issue is not that people want to work in Malta, it’s that they feel they have no other choice,” he said, pledging to invest in local businesses, creating more opportunities for career growth on the island.

Grech also took aim at the PL’s handling of the healthcare sector in Gozo, “They admitted they wasted your money, and now they’re claiming they’ll finish the Gozo General Hospital, when they haven’t even started it!” he said.

He reaffirmed that a PN government would deliver on the long-awaited new hospital to meet the healthcare needs of Gozitans.

Regarding governance, Grech rejected claims that the PN aimed to dismantle the Gozo Ministry, calling them “baseless lies.”

“We created the Gozo Ministry, so why would we remove it? Our goal is to strengthen Gozo’s autonomy and give its people a stronger voice in European discussions,” he asserted.

Concluding his speech, Grech contrasted the PN’s vision with the PL’s leadership, stating: “We believe in the people of Gozo, while the PL fears them.”