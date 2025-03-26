Roof collapses next to Mosta construction site

No one was injured following another roof collapse in Mosta.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) stated that the collapsed roof is adjacent to an active construction site on Hope Street, Mosta.

"In response to this incident, both authorities have issued a stop work order for the construction site until a thorough assessment of safety measures and compliance with relevant laws and regulations is completed."

The BCA and OHSA urged the public to call the 138 helpline to report any incidents or concerns regarding construction sites and health and safety standards.