Roof collapses next to Mosta construction site

The BCA and OHSA said that they have issued a stop work order for the construction site until a thorough assessment of safety measures is completed

matthew_farrugia
26 March 2025, 10:28am
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
No one was injured following another roof collapse in Mosta.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) stated that the collapsed roof is adjacent to an active construction site on Hope Street, Mosta.

"In response to this incident, both authorities have issued a stop work order for the construction site until a thorough assessment of safety measures and compliance with relevant laws and regulations is completed."

The BCA and OHSA urged the public to call the 138 helpline to report any incidents or concerns regarding construction sites and health and safety standards.

