Government has plans for new conference centre

Government is working on constructing a new conference centre aimed to attract more of this type of tourism to the country.

This was announced after Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated the new SiGMA Group office building in Balzan.

SiGMA Group, which encompasses MedTech World, Ikigai Ventures, iGaming Academy, and Wicked Games, began as a small local operation but has grown into an international company with over 250 employees worldwide.

SiGMA, which is notorious for its events and conferences in Malta, will host seven major global events, including SiGMA Euro-Med in September, which is expected to draw over 100,000 delegates to the Malta Mediterranean Hub in Marsa next September.

During a visit, the Prime Minister described the occasion as a testament to both SiGMA’s success and Malta’s economic strength. He described the igaming industry as a pillar of Malta’s economy, benefiting from solid regulations, technological advancements, and talent.

SiGMA Group founder Eman Pulis expressed his enthusiasm for the company's rapid expansion, announcing plans for new offices in Noida, India, and Belgrade, Serbia this year, followed by expansions in Cyprus, Manila, and São Paulo in 2025.

Looking ahead, Pulis outlined ambitious growth plans over the next decade, targeting expansion in the United States, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company also aims to establish a presence in Las Vegas, reinforcing its objective of becoming one of the top three global leaders in the sector while proudly representing Malta’s position as a premier iGaming hub.